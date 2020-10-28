IVGID board votes to bring Katz legal battle to an end

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees voted to bring a nearly decade long legal battle with resident Aaron Katz to an end during their Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting.

After the United States Supreme Court denied Katz’ request for them to hear his case earlier this month, the board had the decision of whether they wanted to ask for additional attorneys fees and costs for their opposition to that request.

However, the amount they could recoup if they asked for the additional costs was only up to $70,000 and they’d have to pay $25,000 for legal representation so Chairman Tim Callicrate said he didn’t think that amount of money was worth the stress. Plus, Callicrate added, that could open them up to additional appeals from Katz which would drag out the process even longer.

The board voted 4-0 to not ask for additional fees and costs. Trustee Matthew Dent was absent from the meeting.

The board also voted to purchase new human resource and finance technology. During public comment, many people expressed concern over the agenda item, specifically that the board was not offered multiple technology companies to choose from.

However, Director of Human Resources Dee Carey, said she had reviewed 14 different vendors in-depth, had received quotes from five of those and ultimately went with Tyler Technologies.

Members of the public also asked about outsourcing payroll services but Carey said with the complexity of the district’s payroll, it didn’t make sense financially to do that.

Trustee Sara Schmitz asked Finance Director Paul Navazio if his department had the bandwidth currently to implement new technology. Navazio said the HR and payroll part of the program is the priority and they could be more flexible in implementing the finance side of the technology.

The board voted 4-0 to approve the purchase.

Finally, Navazio presented the 2021/22 proposed budget calendar. One notable part of the calendar is that the district will be holding three separate budget workshops between December and February instead of the one long marathon workshop they had last year.

The board’s next meeting will be held Nov. 18.