IVGID candidates talk community needs, concerns at forum

The four candidates were given two minutes to answer the pre-written questions, and three minutes to answer audience questions. The forum ended with five minutes for each candidate to make closing statements.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Candidates for the general improvement district’s Board of Directors appeared Thursday, Oct. 13, to discuss issues at a forum held at the Chateau in Incline Village.

The forum was hosted by the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association to help community members hear from candidates prior to early voting which began Saturday, Oct. 22.

There are currently two seats up for election, with Trustees Kendra Wong and Chair Tim Callicrate serving their last few months on the board this year. The candidates include Gail Krolick, Yolanda Knaak, David Noble and Ray Tulloch, who were all present for the forum.

Each candidate was given two minutes to respond to four pre-written questions that revolved around matters in the community related to and not related to IVGID in order to give voters a better understanding of who they would potentially vote for.

The first questions asked each candidate to describe what they felt was the most important problem the community is facing and what solutions to that problem might look like.

Krolick believes workforce and affordable housing in the area is a pressing need for the community, and although it is a limited scope of control for IVGID, thinks it’s possible to find some solutions.

“While this is not an IVGID purview I think this is something that IVGID can certainly be in partnership with developers such as the new developer that is revitalizing the old Tahoe Biltmore site,” said Krolick. “What can IVGID do for its own employees or its own workforce housing?”

David Noble felt that the utility infrastructure of the district is the most pressing issue that the board needs to press forward on.

The candidate forum was full of community members with questions for the potential trustees. Everyone in the audience had the chance to write down a question which would hopefully be asked at the end of the forum.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

“We’ve got the effluent pipeline that we’ve know is failing for at least the last 15 years, the Beach House, and Snowflake Lodge, which are long past their useful lives,” said Noble. “While it’s easy to Monday morning quarterback and say it should have been done a long time ago, the fact of the matter is it hasn’t been done yet … We need to pivot and address concerns, but continue to move forward and make sure that those facilities are updated or straight and rebuilt to the satisfaction of this community. This is a world class community, but the facilities are far from first grade.”

Ray Tulloch believed that the biggest problem addressing the community was lack of clear communication among board members and community members, and the importance of listening to all voices in the community.

“It’s very obvious from the rec center debate that the public’s business must be conducted in public, not in backroom deals,” said Tulloch. “All trustees and the public should be entitled to receive the same information. We need to restore public trust that all dealings are transparent … We need to make sure we’re investing for the benefit of the community and prioritize community access first and foremost.”

Knaak agreed with Tulloch on the need for the community to come together in order to truly get work done for the district.

“The first thing on my platform is to bring people together through positive and respectful communication,” said Knaak. “The second thing is the effluent pipeline.”

Other questions asked of the candidates throughout the forum included how candidates would make board meetings more efficient and work with trustees, what experience each candidate had in areas such as real estate, finance, accounting, and sustainable tourism that would help them inform their decisions as board members.

The last question before audience questions and closing statements was centered around bringing the Diamond Peak Master Plan, which is supported by community, IVGID staff, and trustees, to fruition.

A large point of conversation revolved around Snowflake Lodge, which many of the candidates agreed needed to be seriously upgraded in order to bring a better experience to the mountain.

“I think priority No. 1 for Diamond Peak is Snowflake Lodge,” said Noble. “That structure is long past its useful life. The initial drawings for the Snowflake Lodge look encouraging.”

Other points brought up by candidates included the need for improvement of the Lakeview Life, solving staffing issues, increasing safety on Ski Way leading into the ski area and the actual entrance, and ensuring snow making capabilities.

Tulloch brought up the point that there is a main priority at Diamond Peak none of the other candidates mentioned.

“The key priority for diving deep must be to ensure we get a renewal of the Forest Service lease, which expires at the end of next year,” said Tulloch. “Without that, we’re dead in the water.”

To watch the forum, visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GNCwduqVoA .