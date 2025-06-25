IVGID debuts new audit committee, whistleblower policy

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District met on June 9 to introduce their audit committee Charter Policy and whistleblower policy.

The internal audit committee helps to ensure that procedures are in place to objectively assess management’s practices and that independent auditors, through their own review, objectively assess the government’s financial reporting practices.

Trustees Mick Homan and Michaela Tonking, along Vito Brandle, Kim Lighthart and Marc Kelly were announced as the new audit committee members. Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell provided an overview of the charter and introduced herself and the members.

In addition to reviewing the policies set forth, members decided on leadership roles within the audit committee. Homan made a motion to nominate Brandle, who has a background in corporate finance, as chairman of the audit committee. The motion was approved unanimously. Meanwhile, Homan, a long-time trustee, was nominated as vice chairman of the audit committee. Jennifer Farr of Davis Farr, IVGID’s previous auditor was also present for the meeting to provide feedback.

The independent auditor reports directly to the audit committee. The committee is expected to maintain free and open communication with the independent auditor and district staff. District Clerk Heidi White facilitated the nominations of the new audit committee members. In her outline of whistleblower policy, she said that those who make observations will be taken seriously as long as they are acting in good faith. They are not to see retaliation, and will be protected under standard confidentiality laws.

New whistleblower policy

The district additionally created an updated whistleblower policy, along with an anonymous online form to report suspected misconduct. The new policy offers six methods of reporting suspected misconduct within the agency. These methods include discussing any suspected misconduct with an immediate supervisor, reporting to the Director of Human Resources, reporting to the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Chair of the Audit Committee, to a fellow trustee, or using an online whistleblower reporting form.

Members of the public may also report anonymously using an online form, or directly to the Audit Committee Chair by email. “All anonymous allegations of misconduct will be sent directly to the Chair of the Audit Committee with a copy to the General Counsel,” the page outlining procedure says.

How does the committee work?

The Committee consists of five voting members, including two Board members appointed annually by Trustees and three members appointed by the Trustees to serve as qualified At-Large Members. At-Large Members will serve staggered two-year terms. For the first appointment, one member will serve a one-year term and the other two will serve a two-year term. For each subsequent appointment, the member will serve a two-year term.

Members also reviewed audit plans for the upcoming year, and discussed what went wrong in the first set of audits. O’Connell highlighted that they were working with Baker Tilly, IVGID’s outside financial firm to adjust any missing or incorrect figures and make sure that the “bank reconciliations are caught up, and for fiscal year 25-26 the ERP system that is currently in place has a robust month-end process and checklist.”

Previously, the organization raised eyebrows over thousands of duplicate invoices totaling $6 million, which had to be hand deleted individually by staff. The duplicates were attributed to errors in a switch to a new accounting software. O’Connell added that they had up to March completed in bank reconciliations, in accordance with assistance from Baker Tilly.

The committee additionally discussed internal controls for the fiscal year, and authorized the distribution of the district’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), once produced, for public record. Committee member Brandle made a motion to acknowledge receipt of the draft audited financial statements, auditor’s report, and report on internal control for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024.

Upcoming year’s goals

Members also outlined goals to reconcile all outstanding financial items, improve communications with the public, address their fiscal watch status and continue to search for an ideal outside auditor. The district has been under scrutiny by both the state and the public this year, as confusion over financial reporting have come to a head, and the district was placed on fiscal watch in April. That also followed a period of unusual turnover, with several new general managers and other members in leadership roles leaving after short terms with the district.

The agency is under fiscal watch amid a long-winded financial controversy, which includes questions over $6 million in duplicate invoices, two disclaimers of opinion and several timeline extensions to submit audit figures.