IVGID defers sewer rate hikes until after virus crisis

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After listening to complaints from residents, the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees decided to defer water and sewer rate hikes until a later time.

Tuesday’s meeting started with a public hearing on the proposed rate changes. Almost everyone who spoke said with the uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis, they didn’t think it was right for the board to raise their rates.

Board Chair Tim Callicrate reminded the public hearing date had been set on March 13, before the crisis hit and they couldn’t have legally canceled it.

Still, the board heard the concerns of the residents and agreed it was not the appropriate time to make the decision. Trustee Kendra Wong recommended deferring the decision until July when things should have settled down, and said if in July, things were still uncertain, they could defer it again.

The board also decided to defer the purchase of new ski rental equipment for next season at Diamond Peak. With the season ending early this year, and a possibility of resurgence of the virus next winter, the board decided making the large purchase wouldn’t be the wisest decision.

Diamond Peak General Manager Mike Bandelin said the current equipment was in good enough condition to last another season.

The board also discussed the recreation and beach access fees for 2021-2022. The recommended fees would be $830 for recreation and $705 for beach access. Many residents spoke out against those fees as well.

The board did not have to set the fees during Tuesday’s meeting, they merely had a discussion about it. A public hearing will be set for May 27 to make the final decision.

Finally, the board finalized the termination letter to be sent to their district legal counsel, Hutchison & Steffen, PLLC. The district was unhappy with actions the law firm took in a case against the district.

Trustee Sara Schmitz made several edits to the letter, including removing the phrase, “without cause,” for the termination.

The board voted unanimously to send the letter.

“It’s unfortunate that we ended up where we did,” Wong said in regards to the district’s relationship to the firm.