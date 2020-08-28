IVGID delays Burnt Cedar Pool design; accepts Duffield grant

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Burnt Cedar Pool schematic design was pulled from the agenda during the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees Wednesday night meeting.

IVGID General Manager Indra Winquest thought the design work still needed to be tweaked so he will bring back the topic in September.

The board still discussed the delivery method for the project. Engineering Manager Nathan Chorey recommended going with a construction manager-at-risk method, in which a contractor could guarantee a maximum price and eat any overage costs.

Although IVGID doesn’t have a lot of experience with CMAR projects, Chorey, as well as TSK architects, thought this might be a good project to use that method for.

Trustee Matthew Dent, who works in the construction industry, didn’t see the benefit of going that route and even thought it might be cheaper to use the traditional design, bid, build method.

The board did not make a decision and will likely wait until the schematics are ready before making one.

The one consent agenda item for the evening stirred a lot of discussion among the residents. The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation offered IVGID parks and recreation a grant for gymnastics programming equipment. Many residents spoke out saying that the equipment would be used by entities outside of IVGID so it would be a burden.

Winquest said he was confident the program would be successful for IVGID and would be a great opportunity for collaboration in the community. The board approved acceptance of the grant.

The board also discussed obtaining legal services. With IVGID ending the contract with the prior legal firm Hutchison & Steffen, they’ve been using the services of Best, Best & Krieger. They voted Wednesday night to obtain a pricing proposal for a monthly retainer fee for them.

Trustee Kendra Wong said she agreed with sticking with them for now since they are familiar with IVGID but added she’s not opposed to proceeding with a request for proposal in the future.

Finally, the board discussed how to handle public correspondence. Residents spoke in support of seeing the public correspondence but the state attorney general said the district could run into legal issues with releasing everything.

Board Chair Tim Callicrate is going to meet with Winquest and the legal team to see how the district should proceed.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9.