IVGID discusses project priorities; Morris says goodbye

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Peter Morris has served in his last board of trustees meeting for the Incline Village General Improvement District.

Morris, who has been a controversial figure for some of the meetings’ regular attendees, on Wednesday gave a heartfelt thank you to IVGID staff and people who supported him “publicly and privately.” He also admitted that he knows sometimes he would let his temper get the best of him but he still enjoyed serving the community.

Chairman Tim Callicrate, who went head to head with Morris over a few issues, said he enjoyed working with Morris even though they didn’t always see eye to eye.

The meeting began with the board receiving several updates, including an introduction by the new president of Sierra Nevada University (formerly known as Sierra Nevada College) Rob Valli.

The board also received a season wrap-up on the golf season by Director of Golf Darren Howard. Both courses saw an overall increase in rounds played, partly because the courses opened a few days earlier and stayed open longer. At both courses, resident play was way up while there was a huge dip in non-resident play. This is a trend Howard suspects will continue as more people who are working remotely permanently move to Incline.

Diamond Peak General Manager Mike Bandelin also gave an update on the ski season. The mountain was able to open early for pass holders and residents, something they hope they can do again in the future. A new rule they are implementing is “if you live together you can ride together,” meaning only people from the same household can ride the chairlifts together.

Finally, the board received an update on the Ordinance 7 committee from two of the committee members, Denise Davis and Scott Hill.

The first few meetings were strictly fact finding, reading the current ordinance, the beach land deed and any other relevant documents. They then brought in legal counsel to clarify any questions they had, especially when it comes to what they can and can’t do under the terms of the land deed. All of the background information is available on IVGID’s website.

The committee will soon start working on their recommendations .

The consent agenda had three items, all of which Trustee Sara Schmitz asked to be moved to general business. The first two were updates to contracts.

Trustee Kendra Wong expressed frustration that those items were pulled for discussion, saying that easy changes could be made without board discussion. Schmitz said she was being transparent and not making unilateral decisions for the board.

Both items were approved.

The third was in regards to the contract for legal services with Best, Best and Kreiger, an item that was discussed multiple times in past meetings. Schmitz felt the contract needed to be reviewed by outside legal counsel. General Manager Indra Winquest said he already solicited advice from outside legal and should be receiving feedback soon.

The board also received a presentation from CORE Construction, the company that will be acting as Construction Manager At-Risk for the Burnt Cedar Pool project and they approved a design services contract with TSK Architects for the same project.

The board gave feedback on priority capital improvement projects. The general consensus was to move up the dog park and golf course cart path pavement project to the top of the list and move down the Ski Way pavement project. Morris remained quiet during this discussion, saying he didn’t feel it was appropriate to set the priorities for the future board.

There are some undesignated dollars so Callicrate asked staff to bring back actionable items in the January meeting to assign that money to projects.

Finally, the board approved a payment of $21,891.18 to Erickson, Thorpe & Swainston for legal services in the Mark Smith v IVGID case. The district owes about $52,000 to the firm however some of that money is for time billed in which legal counsel went over the allotted time without permission. So Winquest felt the $21,891 is undisputed but he is still negotiating the rest.

The next meeting is Jan. 13 which will be newly-elected Trustee Michaela Tonking’s first meeting.