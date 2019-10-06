IVGID finance director Eick to retire at end of year

Gerry Eick

Provided IVGID

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District Director of Finance Gerry Eick will retire at the end of the year.

The announcement was made by IVGID on Wednesday in a press release.

Eick, who has been the finance director since 2011, will resign effective Dec. 30. Prior to that, he was IVGID’s controller since August 2007.

“I’ve had a wonderful 40-year career in government finance, surrounded by a very talented team,” Eick said in the release. “I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and enjoying retirement.”

Eick steered IVGID through a series of major capital improvements, financial planning, and transparency initiatives, said the release.

Most recently, IVGID reported a position of financial strength with revenues exceeding expenses for four consecutive years, while recreation fees remained flat and utility rates became the lowest in the Tahoe Basin.

In addition, IVGID’s debt amount was reported as less than 1% of its asset value. During Eick’s tenure, IVGID received a 90% favorability score for service delivery, according to annual surveys of property owners.