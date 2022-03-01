IVGID focuses on budget, public works projects at upcoming meeting

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The general improvement district Board of Trustees will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

The trustees are set to hear multiple reports regarding updates to public works projects along with the 2021/22 fiscal year budget updates.

Director of Finance Paul Navazio will be giving reports on the second quarter budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year in regards to the district’s financial results as well as the Popular Capital Improvement Program status.

Director of Public Works Brad Underwood will give reports on the progress of the Effluent Pipeline Project and the Effluent Storage Pond Lining Project.

The consent calendar will potentially see more public works projects move forward.





The first is the potential approval of $58,300 in funds for the professional services of Shaw Engineering Ltd. in preparation of design, permitting, and specifications for a watermain replacement as a part of the Crystal Peak Road Project. Additionally, the agenda item requests an additional $5,000 in contingency to the account for unforeseen conditions, with a budget transfer of $20,000 from the Water Pumping Station Improvements fund for the project.

The replacement of the watermain is a continuation of the multi-year project to replace the 1960’s era and other deficient watermains. The project is in close relation with the Washoe County Road Department along with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District to determine which areas need to be replaced in accordance with the county’s street rehabilitation forecast program.

The second consent calendar item will potentially grant Granite Construction, Inc. up to $80,000 to replace around 1,530 square feet of asphalt pavement that was damaged by an effluent pipeline leak at the Spooner Pump Station.

The repair need comes after the emergency situation began on Feb. 8, when an effluent pipeline began to leak and caused significant damage to the Nevada Department of Transportation roadway. The work has already been completed to NDOT’s requirements by Granite Construction to do a temporary patch, and now they must install a permanent solution.

In general business, the trustees will discuss and potentially take action to approve Board Practice 6.2.0 which is related to Community Services and Beach pricing for products and services. The scope of discussion includes, but is not limited to: scope, definitions, district-wide pricing considerations, venue-specific pricing considerations and administration of the practice.

The meeting will conclude with the third budget workshop of the 2022/23 fiscal year, with plans to receive a presentation of the draft of the Multi-Year Capital Improvement Program Budget (FY 2023-27).

There will also be an update on board policies, priority projects, capital maintenance and expense items, and the Capital Program by fund and Fleet Replacement Plan.

To view the meeting tonight, visit livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

For a complete look at the agenda, visit yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .