IVGID GM working on smoking ban for Incline beaches

Cigarette butts found in Tahoe beaches and storm drainage are displayed in Mason jars by Keep Tahoe Blue in 2016.

Tribune file

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Potential wildfire danger and public outcry has led Incline Village General Improvement District Interim General Manager Indra Winquest to begin work on a no smoking policy for Incline beaches.

Winquest is working with North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District to create a policy that would prevent smoking tobacco, marijuana and vaping at Incline’s beaches.

The district has been looking at the policy for years but there have been concerns about how the district will enforce the rule.

“The way I see it, you can’t enforce anything until you have a policy in place to enforce,” Winquest said.

Winquest and NLTFPD is trying to work out some of the details like how to enforce it, punishments and whether there should be a small area where smoking is allowed or if it should be an outright ban.

“I’m not trying to infringe on anyone’s rights,” Winquest said. “This is about fire protection, health and safety and protecting the environment, I’m tired of picking up cigarette butts.”

California just passed a law banning cigarettes and cigars from state beaches and Winquest said he hopes IVGID can set an example for the state of Nevada to adopt similar policies.

“I’ve heard enough over the years to know this is important to the community,” Winquest said.

He’s expecting to bring the policy to the board for approval at the March 25 meeting.