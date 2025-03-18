IVGID greenlights Incline Beach House contract

The Incline Village General Improvement District met on March 12 to approve the development contract for the Incline Beach House Project, next moves for the Skate Park Enhancement Project, goals for the 2025-26 budget workshop, and candidacy for the next General Manager of Golf Operations.

IVGID passed a motion to approve and authorize an agreement with construction company Core West Inc. to move ahead with the full development contract for the Incline Beach House Project. Public Works Director Kate Nelson gave an overview of the project, along with a description of civil drawings provided by District Project Manager Bree Waters.

“The Incline Beach house was designed with functionality and durability at its core,” said Nelson. “Our goal was to create a modern yet understated space that allows the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe to take center stage while ensuring efficiency, longevity and just a great experience for visitors year-around.”

Plans include doubling the capacity of the existing beach house restrooms, and upgrades to the kitchen area to provide additional storage, upgraded appliances, and adherence to code. The exterior features materials “suited to heavy snowfall and intense summer sun.”

The overall design, she said, should “provide comfort, fun and protection from the elements while respecting and integrating with the landscape of Lake Tahoe.” The motion passed 4-0, with Trustee Ray Tulloch abstaining.

Fourth audit extension

In his monthly status report, District General Manager Robert Harrison provided an update relating to the approval of the fourth extensions of the district’s audited financial statements.

“We did receive a letter from the state department fo taxation granting a fourth extension of the audit so we do have to turn that in by March 25,” said Harrison. He added that in a meeting with the Washoe County Sheriff, officials said they were looking to implement a real-time response center, and requested access to IVGID’s public cameras. Harrison has asked them to draft a proposal for board review.

“They wouldn’t be accessing them full-time,” he said. “They would be accessing them if there was a call.”

Additionally, Harrison said staff have drafted an RFP for an in-house attorney and legal services, with more concrete steps for recruitment to be established by June of this year.

Trustees unanimously made a motion to approve and authorize the District General Manager to execute a payment between IVGID and the Nevada Department of Transportation for the adjustment of manholes, valve covers and meter boxes in the amount of $102,385.58.

Meanwhile, Trustee Michelle Jezycki was nominated unanimously as the board liaison to attend the interviews of candidates for the General Manager of Golf Operations Position. Jezycki will be responsible for providing feedback to the board and staff following the interviews.

Next steps for Skate Park Enhancement Project

Additionally, trustees unanimously agreed upon direction and goals for the final design-build construction contract for the Skate Park Enhancement Project, with a project budget of $500,000. Nelson provided an overview of the current 30% design of the skate park project and outlined its progression.

In the discussion, Adam Eichorn of Spohn Ranch Skate Parks offered two design concepts for board consideration, with one design offering more safety features than the other.

The board agreed that the second option was the most ideal design for the reason that it has more safety features, and directed Spohn Ranch to move ahead with the 100% design plans for this version.

Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell concluded the essential updates in the meeting by providing a review of the 2025-26 budget workshop for the General Fund and Utilities Fund.

“The workshops are a great tool to bring trustees and staff together to build a balanced budget and a good place for open discussion,” said O’Connell.

IVGID will hold its next meeting on March 19 to address 2025 summer season beach rates, golf rates and fire reduction efforts.