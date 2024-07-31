Incline Village General Improvement District hires parks and recreation director 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – When Karen Crocker was 15 years old, she applied for a summer recreation position with the Saddleback Valley YMCA in southern California.

“What caught my eye was I just loved kids,” Crocker said. “And I knew I loved working with kids, and I got the job!”

Crocker got the job working with elementary children doing crafts, playing games and singing songs.

“My goal was always to be a teacher because I love children,” Crocker said.

Then this position changed the course of her life.

“I’ve always worked in recreation throughout high school and college,” Crocker said. “I loved recreation so much I ended up staying with it and not going into education.”

Crocker has a degree in physical education from San Diego State University with an emphasis on adapted PE for special needs children.

Incline Village General Improvement District hired Crocker in late June as its Park and Recreation Department’s director.

In this position, Crocker will oversee the Incline Village Recreation Center, the Incline Village Tennis and Pickleball Center, the IVGID-managed restricted-access beaches, the District’s parks maintenance department, and Parks and Recreation department programming and services.

Previously, Crocker was the Director of Community Services for Placentia, Calif., where she was responsible for the administration, management and operation of the Community Services Department. Her position handled recreation programs, maintenance, aquatics, Family Resource Center, and a Navigation Center for the homeless.

Before that, Crocker was the Community Services Director for the City of Aliso Viejo, Calif. Her position handled the administration and operation of the Community Services Department and special projects, which includes contract administration, food and beverage operations, a conference/banquet center, aquatic facility, city parks, tennis and basketball courts, ranch city, special events, annual golf tournament, and the city’s website. Crocker also served as the manager for capital improvement projects.

She also worked as the Community Services Manager and then was promoted to Director for San Juan Capistrano in California. Crocker was responsible for the administration and operation of the Community Services Department, which includes recreational programs, athletics, special events, facility management/rentals, parks, sport fields, maintenance, multi-purpose and equestrian trails, easements, open space, historical structures, fundraising, marketing, youth prevention programs, and youth advisory board.

Crocker was the recreation specialist before being promoted to the community services recreation supervisor for Saddleback Valley Unified School District in California. She was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the department including budget preparation, budget monitoring, staff oversight, programs, special events, sports, instructional classes, facility rentals, community center, multi-purpose trails, newsletter, and the registration office.

She was the general recreation manager for the Department of Navy Recreation where she was responsible for three recreation centers in San Diego, Calif. In addition to supervising staff, her job entailed facility management, budget oversight, profit/loss statements, facility maintenance contracts, consultants, and reports.

“Crocker comes to the District with a lifetime’s worth of experience in parks and recreation management, having worked in various roles since the age of 15, when she got her first job as a junior camp counselor,” according to the IVGID news release announcing her employment.

When Crocker met her team, she told the IVGID employees that she worked her way up the ranks.

“I’ve been in your shoes,” Crocker said. “There’s nothing that you have done that I haven’t done. I know what it takes to do your job, and what kind of hard work you do because I’ve done it.”

She started the position on July 22.

“I was very excited to take the job,” Crocker said. “…this was my opportunity to continue my career in recreation as well as permanently move here. So I was thrilled.”

Crocker said the first thing she did was meet with key supervisors and hold a round-table. She told them about her management style and learned about their areas of responsibilities.

“Right now, I’m evaluating our staffing and budget, and depending on what it says I’m going to make changes or maybe not,” Crocker said. “…I’m still evaluating it to be efficient and effective. It’s a great staff. Eveybody’s doing a great job.”

When asked what she likes about her career path, Crocker responded making people’s lives better.

“I think providing a quality of life to our residents and making a difference…” Crocker said. “That’s why I love what I do so much. To me it’s not a job.”

Crocker enjoys golf, gardening, beach activities, skiing, and walking.

Crocker and her husband, Randy, have 3 adult children and 4 grandchildren.

“Family is very important to me and so is work-life balance.”