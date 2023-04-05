IVGID holding special meeting to discuss budget, golf course rates

IVGID offices in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees are set to gather for a special meeting at the administration building beginning at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 5. The meeting will also be live-streamed.

The meeting will primarily discuss the third budget workshop for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with focus on the operating budget, the capital improvement plan, and final facility fees updates that will be presented to the board.

In addition, the board will discuss golf rate changes for the upcoming season.

Changes that will be discussed include, but aren’t limited to, potentially revising the Golf Play Pass structure to include 10, 20, 30, or 40-play passes of adults Picture Pass Holders, revising the PPH daily golf rates to 50% of the Non-PPH daily/hourly golf rates, and increasing the rates of Daily Green fees by a percentage determined by the board.

In addition, the board will discuss possible changes in reservations at courses, eliminating the pre-book fee for PPHs, and increasing range fee rates $1 per product for both courses for the 2023 season.

The board will also possibly approve an agreement for legal services through Thorndal Armstrong related to the Beach Deed and the beaches.

The item was moved from the previous board meeting in order for Chairman Matthew Dent to further explain the needs of the services.

To see the full agenda and watch the meeting live visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .