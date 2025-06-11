IVGID increases outside firm contract by $27,000

IVGID meeting space

Leah Carter / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) held a meeting to authorize the district general manager to execute a contract amendment increasing the contract with its outside accounting firm, Baker Tilly, by $27,000.

The contract extension is for additional accounting resources required to support continued work on daily operational activities, more than what was budgeted for in the initial contract. In an unusually short meeting, Trustee Mick Homan made the motion to authorize the extension, and the motion passed 4/1, with Ray Tulloch against the move.

IVGID has had to hire outside assistance for its financial services following two disclaimers of opinion and complications regarding its recent forensic audits. To speed up the process of producing accurate numbers in its fiscal year report, it hired Baker Tilly due to a cited “lack of staff.”

IVGID contracted with Baker Tilly in February of this year due to a lack of internal capacity to thoroughly clean up inefficiencies for an acceptable financial report. Staff earlier deleted 3,000 duplicate invoices totaling $6 million, and its previous auditor stepped out of the contract after two disclaimers of opinion, which is one of the worst audit outcomes for a financial agency.

IVGID was placed on fiscal watch by the Nevada Department of Taxation on April 29.