IVGID issues boil order
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) has issued a drinking water warning directing people to boil water for three minutes before drinking it.
The notice, dated Nov. 3, says the IVGID water system experienced a loss of pressure event that could result in fecal contamination of the drinking water.
The boil water notice was issued with a public works alert for a the water leak in the Tyner/Lariat Circle area. Homes in the area could experience water shutoffs.
Addresses affected:
- All of Lariat Way
- All of Lariat Circle
- 553-681 Tyner Way
- All of Doeskin Court
- All of Rockrose Court
- All of Alden Way
- All of Dale Drive
Due to the event, IVGID says boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.
Inadequately treated water may harbor bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms.
According to the notice, IVGID anticipates resolving the problem by Thursday, Nov. 6.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.