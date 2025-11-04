IVGID issues boil order

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) has issued a drinking water warning directing people to boil water for three minutes before drinking it.

The notice , dated Nov. 3, says the IVGID water system experienced a loss of pressure event that could result in fecal contamination of the drinking water.

The boil water notice was issued with a public works alert for a the water leak in the Tyner/Lariat Circle area. Homes in the area could experience water shutoffs.

Addresses affected:

All of Lariat Way

All of Lariat Circle

553-681 Tyner Way

All of Doeskin Court

All of Rockrose Court

All of Alden Way

All of Dale Drive

Due to the event, IVGID says boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

Inadequately treated water may harbor bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms.

According to the notice, IVGID anticipates resolving the problem by Thursday, Nov. 6.