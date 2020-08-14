IVGID makes progress on Burnt Cedar Pool project

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees took a major step in the Burnt Cedar Pool Replacement Project during the five-hour meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The pool, which has been leaking water for many years, has been on the board’s radar for a while. The district has been working with a committee of stakeholders, including several community members, to decide what the residents would want to see included in the project.

Engineering Manager Nathan Chorey presented ideas to the board. The first option would be to enlarge the pool, adding an extra swim lane, as well as reorient the pool so that users had a better view of the lake from the pool and deck.

The second option used the shell of the old pool but would make the wading pool larger.

The board voted unanimously to go with option 1, adding wading pool equipment into the design. The project is estimated at about $5.6 million but until they go out for Request for Qualification and get actual design work, they won’t know the actual cost.

The next step will be to put out the RFQ and get into the weeds of the design work.

During the meeting, the board also made steps on the utility rate study. The board ultimately decided to make a scope of work that would paint a large picture of long range goals and performance.

Chairman Tim Callicrate said he hopes this will help the board make more informed decisions on future projects, not just in the five-year plan but beyond, especially when it comes to the effluent pipeline.

Trustees Peter Morris and Kendra Wong pushed back on hiring an outside firm to do the study, arguing it would be smarter financially to rely on staff in-house to do the study.

The board voted 3-2 to move forward with hiring an outside firm, with Morris and Wong voting no.

Finally, the board took several actions on the district’s fund balance, including authorizing money to be spent on the effluent pipeline project and to pay the tax revolt settlement.

The next meeting will be held on Aug. 26.