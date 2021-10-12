IVGID may authorize golf cart replacement, path repair, new contract for GM

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The IVGID Board of Trustees meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 via Zoom.

The agenda is set to begin with public comments before moving into a presentation related to the District’s Utility Fund. Requested by Director of Finance Paul Navazio, the analysis will review financial results of the fund over the last 10 years, and highlight which direction the board needs to go moving forward in support of the pending Utility Rate Study.

On the consent calendar, the board may award a $133,438 award construction contract for the Wetlands Effluent Proposal Facility Improvements Project, which is a routine business item within the district, and is currently approved within the budget along with a 10% contingency.

Additionally, if the board approves the consent calendar, General Manager Indra Winquest will receive a 3% merit salary increase, which was discussed previously at the Sept. 30 board meeting.

In new business, trustees will possibly review, discuss and provide feedback on board policies, practices, and procedures in order to draft revisions on selected policies, including the Funding Balance Policy, Working Capital Policy, and Capitalization Policy.





The board will discuss replacement of 80 new golf carts for the Championship Course for next season and may also authorize additional services for the Mountain Golf Cart Path Replacement Project, which could see funds of up to an additional $45,800.

To join the live meeting on Wednesday, tune in on the live stream website at livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

For more information, visit the IVGID website at yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .