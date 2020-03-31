IVGID may ban smoking at beaches Wednesday at virtual board meeting

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees this week will host their board meeting virtually.

The Audit Committee will be meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday and members will discuss updating their charter policy which gives the committee control over “the contract for independent internal auditor services.”

Following the audit committee meeting, the board will be meeting at 5 p.m. and will feature the new Director of Finance Paul Navazio in his first meeting in this position.

The board will be discussing the approval of the audit committee’s change to the charter and will discuss initiating converting the district’s existing Community Services and Beach Governmental Special Revenue Funds back to Proprietary Enterprise Funds.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Also on the agenda is a no smoking policy at the beaches. A no smoking law passed for California state parks and many Incline residents said they’d like a similar policy. Trustees may pass a resolution banning smoking, except in designated areas.

Finally, the board will review and possibly finalize the 2020-2021 Capital Improvement Budget.

The meeting will be live streamed here.

Public comment can be emailed to info@ivgid.org no later than 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.