IVGID may name Winquest permanent general manager

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District board of trustees will likely appoint Indra Winquest as the permanent general manager during Tuesday’s meeting.

Winquest, who has acted as Interim GM, expressed interest in taking on the permanent position.

The board will also receive a presentation about punch card utilization and accounting. The punch cards are part of ordinance 7, which the board has been talking about changing.

After receiving the presentation, the board can vote to set a special meeting date for changes to punch card utilizations.

Finally, the board may vote to amend the 2019/20 budget to reallocate funds from community services and beach operating funds to corresponding capital projects.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

To comment, email info@ivgid.org by 3 p.m. on Tuesday or call into the meeting at 888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 877-853-5247 (Toll Free). The meeting i.d. is 949 1136 5760.

The meeting can be watched at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104.