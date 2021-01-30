IVGID approves contract to move ahead with pipeline project

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees took a big step forward in the effluent pipeline and pond lining project during their Thursday meeting.

The board approved a nearly $370,000 contract with Granite Construction for a construction manager at-risk allowing the district to finally move forward on fixing the aging and failing pipeline.

The contract was approved 4-0. Trustee Kendra Wong was sick and unable to attend the meeting but she told Chair Tim Callicrate that she was also in support of the contract.

The board received the final report of the evaluation of district accounting by Moss, Adams.

The firm had four areas of improvement, which include reporting of cost allocation, punch card accounting and the accounting of capital improvement providing future value.

The final recommendation was a transition from governmental fund accounting to enterprise funds since enterprise fund accounting, while harder to follow, provides more information on district funds. However, the district has already moved forward with making that transition prior to this meeting.

Regular public commenters expressed concern about the state of the district’s accounting so Trustee Michaela Tonking asked the Moss, Adams representative if he found the district’s accounting to be as bad as people made it sound.

“We’re talking about technical matters about how those numbers appear in the report,” said Moss, Adams Representative Jim Lanzarotta, “but that doesn’t say anything about how the district is running.”

In other words, while there is room for improvement in terms of reporting district funds, that does not mean the district is being poorly run.

The audit of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report from Eide Bailey was presented to the board. A representative from Eide Bailey said she saw more weaknesses this year in internal control than prior years, part of the reason could be the turnover in the accounting department this year.

Despite hearing the presentation, the board did not approve the CAFR. The audit committee, which met on Wednesday, had not received the full CAFR in time to review during the meeting. Audit Committee Chair Matthew Dent felt approving the CAFR without being able to review the whole thing would be in violation of board policy.

The district will file the CAFR late but the board felt it was more important to adhere to board policy than to file on time.

A contract with Tri Strategies for legislative services was approved during the meeting, as well. However, Trustees Sara Schmitz and Tonking recommended Tri Strategies come back to the board with a report on bills that could impact the district. If there are none, the board can end the contract with Tri Strategies.

Finally, Tonking was appointed to represent the district at the Nevada League of Cities and Schmitz was appointed to update the trustee handbook with district staff and legal counsel.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10.