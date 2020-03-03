IVGID names Navazio as finance director

Paul Navazio

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District has a new finance director.

IVGID Interim General manager Indra Winquest announced Tuesday afternoon in a press release that Paul Navazio will take over the role on March 16, a role that was left open when Gerry Eick resigned at the end of 2019.

Navazio was previously the city manager for Woodland, Calif.

Navazio prior to that served as the assistant city manager for the Davis, budget manager for the Berkeley and budget director for the Oakland, according to the release.

In total, Navazio brings nearly 30 years of government finance, budgeting and management experience to IVGID.

Prior to transitioning to government, Navazio was a senior financial analyst for Hewlett Packard.

Navazio holds a master’s degree in finance and public policy from U.C. Davis and a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of Rochester, New York.

“Mr. Navazio has a very strong financial background and can make immediate impacts to the management of IVGID’s finances,” Winquest said. “The staff is looking forward to Paul joining the team, especially as we continue the 2020-2021 budgeting process and evaluate financial aspects of our upcoming public works and community services projects.”

IVGID is charged with providing water, sewer, trash and recreation services for the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay in Washoe County, Nev. For more information, call 775-832-1100 or visit ivgid.org.