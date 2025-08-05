IVGID outlines next steps for fireworks barge investigation

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The investigation into the exact details and impact of the Incline Village fireworks barge is still underway, but water quality is now deemed safe around the beaches where the incident occurred.

Diamond Peak General Manager Mike Bandelin offered an outline of what has taken place so far, and what staff expect to see next during the July 30 Incline Village General Improvement District board meeting. Staff have been compiling the cost of the clean-up and debris removal efforts, with total costs nearing $10,000 so far. They are still compiling data on the cost of closures of food and beverage operations on the beaches.

“The report also includes narratives related to the environmental aspect of the incident,” said Bandelin. It looks at “debris, cleanup efforts at the beaches as well as a non-regulatory water quality monitoring plan specifically targeted at detecting perchlorate, a chemical found that may be of concern to public drinking water systems,” he said.

Perchlorate is a chemical found in fireworks. On July 15, IVGID issued a statement informing the public that the water quality is safe on Incline and Ski Beaches, where the incident took place, after measuring levels of the chemical. They also announced that 95% of the fireworks had been cleared from the water a few days prior.

Staff plan to meet again to review the incident and report additional findings regarding “what was supposed to happen, what actually happened, why there was a difference, and what can be improved upon,” a statement said.

On July 4, a barge full of fireworks, rented by Incline Fireworks, parked between Incline and Ski beaches, broke apart in a surprise weather-related incident, causing a cancellation in one of Lake Tahoe’s most attended July 4 displays. The event has caused concern over water quality and fire display management and safety.

Skate Park Enhancement Project contractor approved

Also at the meeting, Director of Public Works Kate Nelson gave an update on the project close-out report for the construction of the GMP-1 of the effluent export pipeline. The total cost came out to $10,775,903.19, with an unexpended balance of $1,919,568.90.

Staff additionally approved an agreement between IVGID and Spohn Ranch, Inc. for the 100% design-build contract for the Skate Park Enhancement Project, with a budget of $400,000. This includes a construction contingency of 10% in an amount not to exceed $40,000.

The next IVGID meeting will take place on August 27 at 893 Southwood Boulevard.