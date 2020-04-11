IVGID rec center offers free virtual classes to community

Tentative weekly schedule of programming includes: Personal Trainer Tip of the Week Fitness Classes with Your Favorite Fitness Instructors Wellness Coaching with Nikki Dean Talk of the Town Fireside Chats with Kristen Ferrall Foodie Fridays with Jill Whisler, Registered Dietician Kids Rock! Get the Wiggles Out Mindfulness Meditation and Yoga Golf Tips by your Incline Village Golf Professionals Golf Fitness with Ashley Wood

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The staff at the Incline Village Recreation Center are offering remote wellness and recreation programming.

The series, “Look Up,” is designed to foster healthy lifestyles and community connections during the crisis.

The free online series is available for recreation center members, local residents, and the extended Incline Village/Crystal Bay community.

The series includes fitness classes, nutrition lectures, personal training tips, children’s programs, golf tips and community messaging. “Our goal with the Look Up programming is to promote a holistic approach to wellness during these unprecedented times,” said Shelia Leijon, Fitness, Health and Wellness Manager at the Incline Village Recreation Center in a press release. “The Rec Center has long been referred to as the heart of our community because of all the great community classes and programming we provide; so we felt a real urgency to maintain that role, even if we have to switch to an online model for delivering our programming.”

There are pre-recorded videos or live-streamed programming where participants can interact with the presenters.

All Look Up remote wellness programming can be accessed from the Incline Village Recreation Center’s website.

Look for the link to “Remote Wellness” in the navigation bar from the homepage.

“We have been talking about virtual programming for some time and with the recent closure of the rec center we decided to make it happen,” said Kerrie Tonking, operations coordinator at the Incline Village Recreation Center in a press release. “We are disappointed that we are unable to interact with our community face-to-face, but proud to provide quality programming that our community and members can access from home. It’s going well so far, and we hope to continue virtual offerings even after our venues reopen.”

Community members can also receive personalized services such as virtual personal training, stress counselling sessions by contacting the Health and Wellness Team at HW@ivgid.org.