IVGID recognized, gets cash award for risk management practices

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District has received the Loss Control Excellence Program Award for its demonstration of risk and related management excellence and commitment to the health, safety, and welfare of its staff and the public it serves.

The Incline General Improvement District received a cash award from POOL/PACT for its risk management practices. Provided



The LCEP award can be achieved only after a rigorous and comprehensive review of each of an entity’s policies and procedures by an independent audit.

The improvement district also received $7,700 as part of the award.

In 1996 by POOL/PACT, a nonprofit composed of over 120 public entities throughout Nevada, launched this program as an incentive to achieve loss control excellence among its members. The audit includes intensive review of each of an entity’s individual departments.

The following IVGID personnel were involved with the audit process: John Dollar, safety specialist, Curtis Trujillo, Senior human resource analysist, risk management, Mike Gove, director of information technology, Paul Navazio, director of finance, Steven Phillips, parks superintendent and Robert Lochridge, public works superintendent.

“The management staff at IVGID is constantly striving to make sure that our programs and policies are the best they can be for the benefit of our staff and citizens we serve,” Dollar said in a press release. “Going through POOL/PACT’s rigorous Loss Control Excellence Program audit for the last four months confirmed that in most areas we were.

“The POOL/PACT risk management staff who conducted the audit were professional and skilled in risk management best practices and we appreciate their dedication and hard work,” Dollar continued. “We did adopt and modify our polices where needed. We try to instill in every employee IVGID’s values and mission statements: ‘We are dedicated people providing quality service, for our community and environment, with integrity and teamwork.”

Source: POOL/PACT