IVGID reschedules board meeting, postpones public hearing on Ordinance 7

IVGID offices in Incline village.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Improvement District has rescheduled this month’s board meeting until next month which may push back future meetings, the long range calendar and project start dates.

A public hearing regarding Ordinance 7, which establishes rates, rules and regulations for recreation passes and punch cards, has also been postponed, stated a Saturday press release.

To help control the spread of the coronavirus, IVGID will also be practicing social distancing at its public meetings and following additional guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The district is following protocols for public comment as defined by the Nevada Attorney General, which requires all public meetings to allow members of the public to be present at the meeting and personally make their comments.

The district community services will remain temporarily closed to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s orders and to support efforts to decrease the opportunity for disease transmission.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort was closed late last week for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season butis working with IVGID trustees and itsa legal team, to compensate seasonal and part-time hourly staff through March 27.

IVGID public works and administrative offices remain available via telephone and email to those customers who require immediate assistance.

The following is a list of phone numbers for reference:

● The Administration office phone number is 775-832-1100 or email info@ivgid.org.

● The Chateau at Incline Village phone number is 775-832-1240 or 775-832-1295.

● IVGID Public Works office phone number is 775-832-1203 or 775-359-1233 on weekends and evenings.