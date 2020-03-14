IVGID says facilities will stay open, but some programs have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

IVGID offices.

Tribune file photo

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District announced Saturday it is keeping its facilities open and operational, while canceling some community service programs due to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The district said it is aware of the World Health Organization’s declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic and added in a press release that according to Washoe County Health District, there is no direct impact of this declaration to the residents of Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

“While we monitor the situation closely and work with the WCHD and our Lake Tahoe regional partners, IVGID facilities will remain open and operational at this time,” according to the release.

The district has canceled some community programs to support efforts to decrease the opportunity for disease transmission. Those programs include:

● Group fitness classes are cancelled until further notice

● Incliners events are cancelled until further notice, including potluck/catered dinners on 1st and 3rd Tuesdays and Wednesday après ski lunches

● Diamond Cut Video Competition Awards Ceremony on April 3 will be held virtually

● Diamond Peak Ski Federation, Tahoe League Race Series Champs, Ski Races have been cancelled

● Last Tracks is cancelled until further notice

● Tiny Timbers is cancelled for the reminder of the season

● Public Works, Blue Crew Leader Training on March 21 will be rescheduled to a later date

With the health and safety of our community as our highest priority, IVGID community services facilities are disinfected daily, with additional cleaning attention throughout the day as needed. We are implementing a number of actions above and beyond these standards to protect residents, including:

● Providing hand-washing/sanitizing stations at IVGID facilities

● Increasing the sanitation schedule at food and beverage locations

● Increasing frequency of sanitizing high-touch locations like door handles, elevator buttons, etc.

● Increasing bathroom and locker room cleanings

● Requiring sick employees to stay home

● Providing employees with accurate information about protective measures

In addition, we are urging the public to take extra precautions to reduce their risk of getting sick and preventing transmission of COVID-19, which are:

● Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

● Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or tissue

● Avoid touching your face

● Stay home if you are sick

● Try alternatives to shaking hands, like an elbow bump

● There is no recommendation to wear masks at this time to prevent yourself from getting sick

● If possible, work from home

● For businesses, cleaning information can be found at http://www.washoecounty.us/health/programs-and-services/communicable-diseases-and-epidemiology/educational_materials/COVID-19-cleaning-info.php.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit http://www.washoecounty.us/covid19 or call Washoe 311 (Dial 3-1-1).

Residents concerned they might have COVID-19 can either call their health care or telemedicine provider for guidance, or call the WCHD at 775-328-2427 if they have fever, cough and trouble breathing, had close contact with a person who had COVID-19, and traveled to China, Iran, South Korea, Japan or Europe.

More information on COVID-19 testing can be found at http://www.washoecounty.us/health/files/ephp/communicable-diseases/COVID19-SymptomsV2.pdf

Additional COVID-19 resources and information can be found at:

● World Health Organization at http://www.who.int

● Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at http://www.cdc.gov

● Washoe County government at http://www.washoecounty.us/covid19

● University of Nevada at http://www.unr.edu/coronavirus

IVGID said it will update the community as the situation continues to develop.

For more information about IVGID, please call 775-832-1100 or visit http://www.ivgid.org