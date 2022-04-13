IVGID seeks comment on beach, recreation access ordinance

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The general improvement district Board of Trustees will be discussing potential revisions to Ordinance 7 at their in-person meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.

Ordinance 7 establishes rates, rules, and regulations for recreation passes and punch cards that are issued by the district to parcel owners. The current passes and cards provide access to beaches and other recreation privileges, and have been a topic of conversation since residents and staff began to notice serious overcrowding and excessive access issues.

The general business item will allow time specifically for public comment before potentially approving a public hearing date for the ordinance at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26.

General Manager Indra Winquest assembled a committee to gain additional community feedback for the edits needed to made to the ordinance that began meeting in October of 2020. Staff is requesting feedback on many of the edits, including whether guest access should be limited by requiring pass holders to accompany guests to beaches, and the ability to buy down to the entire value of access to a venue or selected service on a Recreation Punch Card.

Additional feedback is sought on whether there should be limits placed on the number of guests a parcel or pass holder can bring to the beaches or other venues, and how that would be managed. The general definition of a “guest” is also looking for feedback during this discussion.





Although staff is hoping to have the board approval all edits by May 26, an additional meeting on Wednesday, May 11, will allow trustees to think over the edits and deliver final direction before the document is completed.

Other recommendations that have been added to the document include permanently eliminating the Daily Beach Passes and the Daily Exchanges Passes, which are not provided for in Ordinance 7. This would mean that unless a guest is accompanied by an IVGID picture pass holder who buys their entrance, they would need a valid Recreation Punch Card with the applicable remaining value on the card to get on to an IVGID owned beach.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Chateau at 955 Fairway Boulevard.

To watch the livestream, visit livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .