IVGID seeks feedback on DP parking project

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — During an usually short Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees meeting, the board began discussion on the Diamond Peak and Ski Way parking reconstruction project.

The pavement in the lot has been rehabbed many times over the last few years but the cost of maintenance is continuing to rise. Staff provided the board with several potential options ranging from continuing to fix the lot as problems arise to a major capital improvement project.

The board agreed safety was one of the main concerns when making considerations but they also expressed interest in possibly adding spots.

The board and staff agreed that residents of Tyrolian Village should be consulted since they use Ski Way on a daily basis. Chairman Tim Callicrate volunteered to meet with them along with General Manager Indra Winquest.

Trustee Sara Schmitz also said that she’d recently met with Andy Wolf, the Diamond Peak Ski Education Foundation board vice-president who said DPSEF is interested in moving forward with moving their building.

Staff will not be moving forward with the project until the questions about the DPSEF building and Tyrolian Village are addressed.

The board also heard an update from legal counsel regarding the Aaron Katz case. Katz had petitioned the United States Supreme Court to hear his case against IVGID. Last week, SCOTUS responded that it would not take the case.

This sends the case back to Nevada Supreme Court. The board will need to decide if they want to ask for additional fees for the appeals from Katz. Legal counsel will bring back options during the next meeting.