IVGID seeks new auditor following second disclaimer of opinion

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) met last Wednesday, Feb. 12, marking the first meeting that newly-elected General Manager Robert Harrison attended under his new title. Discussion of auditing troubles dominated the meeting, with Harrison sharing that IVGID staff found thousands of erroneous duplicate invoices totaling $6 million.

Additionally, IVGID auditor Jennifer Farr of Davis Farr also suggested that the firm intends to issue a disclaimer of opinion, mirroring its 2023 decision, and that they will no longer be working with IVGID for future audits. Due to this, IVGID is also seeking a new auditor for the coming year.

“They did tell us they do not intend to engage us as a client next year,” said Harrison.

A disclaimer of opinion indicates a significant limitation in the audit, and is issued when an auditor determines there is missing information, lack of sufficient evidence to form an opinion or limitation by the agency in question. Such a result is not seen as favorable for an entity and can impact IVGID’s standing with the Committee on Government Finance and place them under additional scrutiny.

‘We need to get our financials in a condition’

As Harrison addressed the audit, he praised his team’s work in combing through financial data. “I think our team has been working very very hard down there, and they found a lot,” he said. “A perfect example is we found $6 million in duplicate invoices in the system, 2,000-some invoices that we went ahead and discovered and then cleaned those out.”

“So really what we have been doing is a lot of clean up. A lot of deep research in trying to tie the numbers together and it is a pretty significant amount of work.”

However, given the auditing challenges, Harrison called for improved financial recording in the coming year. “We need to get our financials in a condition that we can move forward and have real numbers with the 25-26 budget,” he said.

Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell additionally provided an update on department audit activities. “As Mr. Harrison brought up, the staff deleted 3,000 invoices and with the new ERP system it wasn’t just a click of a void,” said O’Connell. “It was open this window, open this transaction, click here and say okay then let the hamster wheel go round and round and then it would post it.”

IVGID contracts with Baker Tilly accounting firm

She added that the department has not had enough internal capacity to thoroughly clean up inefficiencies. To address lack of internal capacity, IVGID has hired accounting firm Baker Tilly. “We should have already had an interim fiscal year ’25 audit performed and we have not done that,” said O’Connell.

In addition to these discussions, Lyon County Director of Finance Josh Foli presented at the start of the meeting on capital planning and funding, and highlighted budget variances in IVGID’s 2023 General Fund. He also discussed best practices for maintaining department accountability in budget appropriation.

Trustee Ray Tulloch said he finds certain practices “completely alien.” “I’ve never worked in a business where I can just delete and then just not do a capital project and then drop the money back into my operating budget the next year basically.”

“We’ve got a long history of collecting money and appropriating money for capital projects then the project never ends up getting done and it ends up going back and disappearing into fund balance.”

IVGID’s next meeting will be on February 26 at 6 p.m. at 893 Southwood Blvd.