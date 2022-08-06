IVGID sees positive results from limiting beach access

A crowded Incline Beach in 2017. The Ordinance 7 updates this year have helped with overcrowding at Incline's beaches.

Tribune file photo via the Bonanza

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — It’s been two months since the general improvement district Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt updates to Ordinance 7 in order to combat beach overcrowding following many complaints from local residents and so far results have been positive.

IVGID General Manager Indra Winquest said that the difference is definitely being seen among staff and local visitors, but the district won’t know the total impact of the changes until the end of the summer.

“We’ve seen a significant increase over the last 10 to 12 years in visits,” said Winquest. “So I think what really made the difference was getting rid of the unlimited access.”

This included eliminating the ability to purchase unlimited punch cards and picture passes, along with throwing out the daily fee price that allowed anyone to enter the beach.

“The biggest thing that we’ve noticed is no more unlimited access equated to reduced visits to the beach,” said Winquest, “which obviously makes it more manageable and it makes the experience better for everyone.”

The changes have impacted everyone differently around the area, with some visitors at short term rentals unable to go to the beaches due to lack of access from the property owner, according to Winquest.

“What we tell them is that every parcel is given the same amount of access, and it’s up to the parcel owner to determine how they want to distribute that access,” said Winquest. “So defining a guest I think was a big deal.”

In comparison, the changes have allowed locals to more easily populate the beaches, with many visitors now using the East Shore Trail Shuttle and parking lots to use public beaches and Sand Harbor. The move has created a more balanced amount of people at many of the beaches in the area.

Winquest and the Ordinance 7 committee will be doing a full season ending report in November that will be reported to the Board of Trustees that will summarize the results of the ordinance change and how it fully impacted the beaches and community over the summer.

Although the access to beaches has been reduced in some ways, business is still the same as usual for IVGID employees and their visitors. But Winquest has noticed the atmosphere is a little different.

“We noticed a more respectful kind of vibe down there,” said Winquest. “It’s just less chaotic. We’re not experiencing as many issues as we normally do with just enforcing regulations and rules, just for things as simple as no glass. But also, just not as many issues with loud music or people fighting. We’ve just seen the behaviors have just been more respectful.”

With reduced visits, concessions at the beaches have not slowed down, but have become more manageable for both employees and visitors.

“We’re definitely not seeing a drop off in businesses,” said Winquest. “I think people are more prone to buying food because they know it’s not as chaotic trying to get food.”

Although there is still some time left to go before the summer is over, Winquest is excited to see the positive changes so far at the beaches.

“We’re seeing the difference,” said Winquest. “I think most of our residents are very pleased.”

For more information about the Ordinance 7 changes, visit yourtahoeplace.com/news/recreation-privileges-ord-7 .