IVGID set to discuss Mountain Course path replacement, effluent pipeline projects

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The IVGID Board of Trustees will meet via livestream at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 10, to receive updates on the Mountain Golf Course Cart Path Replacement Project as well as the Effluent Pipeline project.

The board will discuss the continued need for work at the Mountain Course. This includes the debate during previous board meetings in regards of the correct path to take the project, which could potentially receive an additional service amendment to the professional services contract through Lumos and Associations in the amount of $44,500.

The board could approve additional engineering design services for the project, as well as authorize staff to execute change orders for additional work not anticipated for up to $4,450, which is up to 10% of the contract.

Additionally, in the general business section of the meeting, Director of Finance Paul Navazio will be bringing the final request to the board to lease lithium battery-powered golf carts for the Championship Golf Course. After being approved to find a final lease for the carts, Navazio and other members of the district are now able to bring a 54-month lease for 80 carts in a contract that does not exceed $379,469 through a Fair Market Value Lease Agreement.

This would follow the agreement that a lease would overall benefit the golf course over an outright purchase of carts.





Both updates from the treasurer’s report at the beginning of the meeting will be presented by Director of Public Works Brad Underwood. Along with presentations from Underwood, the board may approve the payment of bills under $10,000 in the district, and a presentation which will review the framework of how the board establishes district wide pricing policy.

The consent calendar includes the potential for a new golf project, with a request from Underwood and Director of Golf/Community Services Darren Howard for a Toro Realmaster 5010 Fairway Mower as a Capital Improvement Project.

The request will be followed by the potential ratification and authorizations of multiple janitorial contracts. Not only is the board set to ratify the action from Oct. 2019 awarding a multi-year janitorial contract with CC Cleaning, but the services will potentially be used at Diamond Peak Ski Resort as well for $42,250 a year through Oct. 2024.

They could additionally approve an additional contract with Alta Vista Janitorial from July 2021 through June 2022, not exceeding $95,000.

In general business, the board will receive a presentation from HDR’s Shawn Koorn following the preliminary results of the Public Utility Rate Study for Provision of Water and Sewer Services.

It is also slated to review and possibly approve the sole source finding and short form agreement that includes the parts and repairs of a Diamond Peak Ski Resort C950 Snowmaking Air Compressor through Cisco Air Systems in the amount of $71,680.13.

For more information, visit livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

To attend the meeting online, visit

yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .