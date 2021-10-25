IVGID set to discuss, possibly approve new policies at Tuesday meeting

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The general improvement district Board of Trustees will be meeting at 6 p.m.on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Chateau in Incline Village. Masks are required for attendance in person, and the meeting will also be available to view online.

The meeting is set to begin with a treasurer’s report requested by Trustee Michaela Tonking, which is to review all payments of bills that exceeded $10,000. Payments above this number require a summary of the payment that must be presented to the board for review during a public meeting.

A legislative advocacy verbal report will be presented next by Eddie Ablesser at Tri-Strategies, a company hired through the board earlier this year in order to help receive legislative funds passed through at a federal level across the United States and in Nevada.

The last report presented to the board will be IVGID Director of Finance Paul Navazio presenting the proposed budget timeline for the 2022/23 fiscal year.

While there are no items on the consent calendar for this meeting, the review and possible approval of Policy 15.1.0 is the first item for general business.





Policy 15.1.0 establishes the roles and responsibilities of the Audit Committee, and was first adopted in 2009 and revised in 2017. It was then advised again in May of 2020 in order to give the committee a more defined role. The aim now is to further examine the scope of the Audit Committee’s authority and responsibility, along with the request of the board to discuss major decision points and possible language change within the policy.

The second and final item in general business is a review with possible approval of the format, structure, and contents of Board packets, requested by Trustee Sara Schmitz.

The meeting minutes of Sept. 30 will be reviewed before public comments and the adjournment.

To watch the meeting live online, visit this link: https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .