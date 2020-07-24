IVGID sets stage to change recreational punch cards

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees set the stage to make changes to recreational punch cards during their Wednesday, July 22, meeting.

Director of Finance Paul Navazio gave a presentation about punch card utilization and accounting. While the board didn’t spend much time discussing changes to how punch cards are used, it is in agreement that changes need to be made. The board said will host a workshop on the topic, likely in early September, although the exact date has not yet been set.

Some members of the public said they like the punch cards but think changes need to be made to make them easier to use while others recommended getting rid of them all together.

Once changes are made to punch cards, the stage will be set to make changes to Ordinance 7, the ordinance that deals with recreational facility use. Residents for years have been asking for Ordinance 7 to be reformed.

The board also voted to file the indebtedness report with the Nevada Department of Taxation and the Washoe County Debt Commission and the five-year capital plan with the Nevada Department of Taxation, the Washoe County Clerk and the State of Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau.

The forms are due by Aug. 1. One point Navazio made was that these forms are not a legal obligation, meaning the capital improvement plan can be changed and the board can take on more debt.

Finally, Trustee Matthew Dent said Chair Tim Callicrate turned in his resignation from the audit committee, making room for the three new at-large members to join during the next meeting on July 29.