IVGID strives for clarity on punch cards, approves pool design

The IVGID offices in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees started the discussion on punch card accounting and utilization during its Wednesday meeting.

Punch card accounting has become convoluted over the years and the board received a presentation on how to move forward with them.

Several members of the public recommended doing away with punch cards all together, however General Manager Indra Winquest said that while big changes will likely be made, “it’s not realistic for punch cards to instantly go away.”

Earlier in the meeting, Winquest announced the formation of a committee to address changes for Ordinance 7. Trustee Sara Schmitz suggested not making too many changes to punch cards now, since changes will likely be addressed in the Ordinance 7 committee.

While no official changes were made that meeting, the board did provide direction to Winquest and Finance Director Paul Navazio to begin the process of making the accounting of punch cards more clear.

Winquest said he will email the board members with his notes from the meeting and the staff suggestions will be brought back in a future meeting.

The board also approved a contract with TSK Architects for schematic design work for the Burnt Cedar Pool.

The Burnt Cedar Pool was pulled from the agenda during the last meeting in August because Winquest felt design work still needed to be tweaked.

The board’s next meeting is Sept. 30.