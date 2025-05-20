IVGID tackles water rate fee changes

IVGID building sign on Southwood Blvd

Leah Carter / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District met on May 14 to pass a new sewer and water fee rate schedule and discuss an employee pass program for restricted beach access.

At the meeting, District General Manager Robert Harrison went over a state notice regarding IVGID being placed on fiscal watch, but no major changes were announced.

With summer arriving, the district is also beginning to make management plans for July 4. A discussion was held with representatives from Incline Fireworks to discuss an agreement to clean up the lake area the morning after the show.

Members of the public also arrived to discuss the proposed amendments to the sewer and water rate fee schedule. Some were not in favor. The board then made a motion of 4/1 to pass new rates, with a slightly revised alternative 4, with Trustee Ray Tulloch voting in opposition.

Additionally, IVGID members discussed the possibility of adopting a resolution reinstating a free employee pass program for usually restricted beach access. Trustee Tulloch voted to remove the item from the agenda initially, but all others voted to keep it.

“I believe the memo accompanying it (H1) fails to address the key issues. It doesn’t mention the exposures, liabilities and impact to the Beach Deed,” he said. The board agreed to table a decision for another meeting.

They also voted unanimously to adopt a resolution prohibiting commercial watercraft as indicated by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA). Director of Administrative Services Susan Herron said one of the purposes is to curb unlicensed launching. The changes are effective immediately.

The next IVGID meeting will be held on May 21 at 4 pm to discuss the District General Manager’s Capital Investment Committee’s recommendation on the District Facility fee.