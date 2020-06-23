IVGID to conduct interviews for audit committee

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will conduct interviews for the audit committee member at-large during their meeting on Tuesday, June 23.

There are eight candidates; Derrek Aaron, Clifford Dobler, Glen Rossman, Joan Spelletich, Raymond Tulloch, Judith Miller, Denise Davis, and Michaela Tonking for the three open positions.

They will possibly appoint the members after the interviews.

Also on the agenda is an emergency ordinance that temporarily limits access to Incline beaches including Burnt Cedar, Incline, Ski and Hermit Beaches.

The resolution would provide for possible occupancy limits, bans pop up tents, provides discretion to limit, restrict or cancel any and all group picnic reservations, and provides for a method to make necessary and immediate changes with a communication process to the Board of Trustees. It would start immediately and be in effect for the rest of 2020.

Finally, the board will possibly approve the month-to-month extension of the district’s contract with Tri-Strategies existing contract for governmental relations. The extension would be for up to two months at $3,000 a month.

The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and can be watched here.

Public comment can be sent in by email to info@ivgid.org by 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, or by telephone (the number will be listed on IVGID’s website prior to the meeting).