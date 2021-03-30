IVGID to consider rate hikes for Mountain, Championship courses

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Changes in golf rates again will be discussed on Wednesday during the general improvement district board meeting.

During the March 10 meeting, staff presented golf pass rate increases to make up for the loss of revenue from both golf courses. However, the increases were significant and many community members spoke out against the sharp increases. The board asked staff to come back with more reasonable changes.

The new suggested rate changes would include about 5% increase on all unlimited play. At both the Championship and Mountain courses, resident and non-resident rates would mostly stay the same but guest prices would increase by about 5-6%.

The biggest increase would be for Hyatt guest prices which are seeing around 10% increases and going as high at 17.5% for mid-week shoulder season rounds at the Mountain Course.

Still, these proposed changes would not equate to a break-even cost, so courses would still be operating at losses.

The board will also discuss emergency construction contracts to San Joaquin Electric and Burt and Burt Inc. for the repairs of Sewer Pump Station 13. On Feb. 21, a vehicle crashed and destroyed all of the electrical control panels and power box at the pump station. That day, public works staff began 24-hour monitoring of the station to watch for well overflow.

On Feb. 23, San Joaquin Electric made temporary repairs. Now, they along with Burt and Burt will provide permanent fixes if the board approves the contracts which would amount, in total, a little over $100,000.

During the meeting, the board will also be discussing replacements for rental gear and staff uniforms at Diamond Peak, as well as, facility rates for the Chateau and Aspen Grove.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and can be watched at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 . The number to call in to make public comment will be listed on the district’s website the day of the meeting.