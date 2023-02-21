IVGID to discuss Beach House survey, redactions in public records requests

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the administration building located at 893 Southwood Boulevard.

Discussions for the evening include the second budget workshop of the year, which will cover items including board priority projects and capital program highlights.

Additionally, Chairman Matthew Dent has brought back the topic of flash vote surveys in relation to the Incline Beach House Project. The board will discuss the overall goals of the survey for the community, along with drafting questions.

Other items on the agenda include a second quarter financial and capital improvements projects budget update, and a Fleet Division presentation. The Fleet Division is responsible for maintaining the districts equipment, including vehicles and golf carts.

The meeting will finish with discussion on declining to assert privilege in redactions related to three public records requests. The recommendation from General Counsel is to assert privilege in the redactions and not take action on the item in order for the district to maintain their ability to receive confidential legal advice.

The meeting will be streamed virtually and can be viewed at livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

To view the entire agenda visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .