IVGID to discuss Diamond Peak parking lot project on Wednesday

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will be providing feedback on the Diamond Peak Ski Resort and Ski Way parking lot reconstruction project during their Wednesday meeting.

The parking lot has received many repairs since 2012 and the cost has continued to increase. The board will provide feedback to staff on whether they should defer a major reconstruction and continue maintenance, do pavement rehabilitation or start a minor, moderate or major capital improvement project.

There is $300,000 set aside for design work and $3.6 million set aside for construction. Staff estimates just doing a minor capital improvement project would cost $3.8 million so if the board went that direction, they would need to find the extra funds.

The board will also hear an update on the U.S. Supreme Court’s response to the Aaron Katz case.

This is an unusually small agenda with no consent items and no other general business items.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., following closed door union negotiations.

The meeting can be watched at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104. Public comment can be emailed to info@ivgid.org by 4 p.m. or via telephone. The number will be posted on IVGID’s website the day of the meeting.