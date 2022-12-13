IVGID to discuss effluent pipeline, rec center project at final meeting of year
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Board of Trustees will discuss the effluent pipeline and recreation center expansion project at its final meeting of the year at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
It is also the last meeting with the sitting board members before newly-elected trustees David Noble and Ray Tulloch join the fray.
One popular topic of discussion this year was the effluent pipeline project, which will be up for discussion. After a project update, the board may authorize an agreement with Western Nevada Supply to purchase approximately $1.4 million worth of equipment for the project.
Another popular topic up for discussion is the recreation center expansion project. Staff are recommending the board authorize a 2022/23 fiscal year budget amendment for the project in order to close it out.
If approved by the trustees, the result will be a budget amendment reducing the appropriations included in the capital budget along with a corresponding reduction in the amount of grant revenues as a result of the project terminating.
The consent calendar has the acceptance of multiple grants from Washoe County that include a $250,000 non-competitive grant for the purpose of improving the Skate Park located at the corner of Southwood and Tahoe Boulevard, and a $100,000 grant for supporting youth and senior programming.
In addition, the board may give the go-ahead to General Manager Indra Winquest to extend the lease agreement between the Hyatt Corporation and IVGID.
To see the entire agenda and view the meeting virtually, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas.
The meeting will be held in the boardroom at the IVGID administration building located at 893 Southwood Boulevard.
