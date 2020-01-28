IVGID to host discussion Wednesday about leaky effluent pipeline

The IVGID offices in Incline Village.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District on Wednesday will host maybe its most important discussion ever.

The meeting will likely be long, although the agenda is short. There’s likely to be lots of discussion about the district’s effluent pipeline.

The effluent pipeline is a 21-mile long stretch of pipeline that goes from Incline Village to the Spooner Pumping Station.

Other the last year, there have been several leaks on the pipeline and many members of the public have expressed interest and concern.

During the Jan. 29 meeting, IVGID Director of Public Works Joe Pomroy and Engineering Manager Nathan Chorey will give a presentation about the effluent pipeline system. It will include an explanation of the system, completed projects, leak repairs and plans to upgrade the system.

The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report will also be making another appearance at the Wednesday meeting. The conversation about the CAFR took up over an hour of the Jan. 22 meeting and mostly centered on questions from new trustee, Sara Schmitz.

The annual audit for IVGID was prepared by Eide Bailly and reviewed by the 2019 IVGID Audit Committee which consisted of Trustees Kendra Wong and Peter Morris and former trustee Phil Horan.

The audit must be approved and filed with the state by Jan. 31 and IVGID staff highly recommended approval at the Jan. 22 meeting, but Trustees Tim Callicrate, Matthew Dent and Schmitz voted against doing so.

The board will revisit the matter at the Jan. 29 meeting.

The final item that will be discussed is in regards to the Mark Smith v. IVGID case. The board will possibly vote to approve $30,000 from the general fund to be given to Interim General Manager Indra Winquest.

The money will be used to hire an undisclosed legal firm to review IVGID’s current contract with Hutchison & Steffen and to review and give advice regarding the Smith v. IVGID case.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Chateau, 955 Fairway Boulevard.