IVGID to discuss employee privileges after revoking beach access; raising golf, ski rates

IVGID offices in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees is set to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the administration building located at 893 South Blvd. The meeting will also be live-streamed.

Wednesday’s agenda is packed with items related to budget, including the third budget workshop, along with discussion and possible approval of a $16 million loan for the Effluent Pipeline project.

The funds for the Effluent Pipeline work would be coming from the State of Nevada Department of Environmental Protection from the Clean Water Program from their Clean Water Program SRF loan. In addition to the accepting the loan, the board would also need to approve a resolution which would approve issuing bonds in the same amount as security for the loans.

The board is also set to discuss new employee privileges following the decision to revoke beach access to non-resident employees and Gold/Silver card holders.

Privileges suggested by staff include gas/mileage assistance for employees living 10 or more miles away, additional time-off benefits, and buddy passes for venues, among others. Staff are also looking for any other ideas from the board as to what can compensate for the loss of beach access and continue to retain quality employees.

The board will also be discussing raising Diamond Peak prices for the 2023/24 season, including a 10% increase of picture pass holder adult season passes, a 78% increase for PPH youth passes, a 174% increase on PPH senior passes, and a 314% increase on PPH super senior passes.

Golf prices are also set to rise, with discussion on whether or not there will be a 5%, 8%, or 11% increase in rates.

General Manager Indra Winquest will also be bringing the first surveys created by the Dog Park Committee to the board for general discussion and feedback. The surveys will determine community interest in the designated park, and if the board finds there is still a need, the second survey with design specifics and costs will be given in order to determine further direction.

The consent calendar includes the meeting minutes of Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, along with authoring payment to Thorndal Armstrong for their work on the Beach Deed and approving the Board of Trustee employee handbook.

The board will also discuss the purchase of snowboard rental equipment and advertising a request for a management consulting bid for the district.

To view the entire agenda and watch the meeting virtually visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .