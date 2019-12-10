IVGID to discuss GM role, trustee interview questions and golf cart paths at Wednesday’s meeting

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District is holding its last regularly scheduled meeting of 2019 this week and the agenda is loaded.

The meeting will start with public comment which is typically quite lively, followed by the approval of agenda and an update from interim general manager Indra Winquest.

The meat of the meeting, general business, begins with the presentation and acceptance of the June 30 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

The district’s auditor, Eide Bailly LLP, is including an unmodified report.

During the public comment period in many of the last meetings several community members have complained about the lack of transparency and noncompliance with Nevada Revised Statutes requirement so an unmodified report may receive an interesting response.

The issue was addressed in comments from Eide Bailly included with the report.

“ … nothing came to our attention that caused us to believe that the district failed to comply with the specific requirements of Nevada Revised Statutes cited below,” the letter said, referring to NRS 354.6215, which addresses the limitation on the use of reserves.

“However, our audit was not directed primarily toward obtaining knowledge of such noncompliance,” the letter continued.

Also on the agenda, a much-desired Mountain Golf Course cart path improvement project. During the November board meeting, the trustees agreed to lease 58 golf carts for the course.

Leading up to the decision, many members of the public said fixing the cart path was a bigger priority than getting more carts. Multiple people said leasing them was a liability when the path could damage them.

The public’s concerns were apparently heard. The estimated total cost of the project is $1,615,000 but the board can discuss and approve the progress of the project so that number could change along the way. The initial fee for the pre-design and design placeholder is $161,500.

The board will start preparing for 2020 with discussion on golf course rates, guess access ticket processes and recreation pass rules and rates.

The board will also discuss the general manager job description.

Indra Winquest took over as Interim General Manager in July 2019. The board was going to begin the process of finding a permanent GM by finalizing the job description in the August meeting.

In August, the current description was provided as an informational item but finalization was put on the long-range calendar. It wasn’t addressed in October or November, but Trustee Matthew Dent asked the matter be addressed at the next meeting.

Chairwoman Kendra Wong is suggesting a few changes to the job description, most notably a salary increase from between $100,000 and $200,000 to between $182,000 and $230,000. Another notable change is the education requirement. The old description required a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business, finance, accounting, engineering or other related fields. The new requirement adds the line, “or relevant work experience.”

The final notable change is the residency requirement. The old description required the GM to live within the IVGID boundaries. The new description requires the GM to live within 45 minutes of the district.

According to Washoe County Assessor’s Office, Winquest owns a home in Reno which might mean the requirement is being changed to allow him to be eligible to permanently take the position.

Also, during the meeting, the board will discuss possible interview questions for trustee candidates. The candidate will replace Phil Horan whose last day in Dec. 16.

A special meeting to interview candidates in scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Finally, the board will receive status reports from litigation counsel, Thomas Beko, on two cases, Aaron L. Katz v. IVGID and Mark E. Smith v. IVGID.

In Katz v. IVGID, the court recently ruled in favor of IVGID.

The board will decide whether to file a motion to recover costs associated with the case, which is estimated up to $150,000.

In Smith v. IVGID, the court ruled IVGID must hand over requested documents for free.

The board will discuss the approval of legal fees and to file a motion the remove Wong and District Legal Counsel Jason Guinasso from the lawsuit.

Both of these combined could cost up to $23,000.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at The Chateau, 955 Fairway Blvd.