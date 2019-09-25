IVGID to discuss golf carts, financials and roles of board members

The Incline Village General Improvement District administration building located in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The possibility of Mountain Golf Course acquiring new golf carts will be discussed tonight, among other things, at the Incline Village General Improvement District meeting.

Director of Golf/Community Services Darren Howard will talk about a possible plan of action to present the acquisition of 58 golf carts to the Board of Trustees during a meeting on Oct. 30.

Howard will discuss with the board whether it should buy or lease gas or lithium ion carts.

The acquisition could cost up to $282,000. While buying would be more expensive, leasing is a more complicated process.

The carts will be used in the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Also on the agenda for the Sept. 25 meeting will be an update on priority projects, including the Incline Village Dog Park, Incline Beach House Improvement Project, Tennis Center renovations, Burnt Cedar Pool renovations and bocce court construction.

The board will also review financial reporting as well as the roles of the board members as laid out in the board handbook.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Chateau, 955 Fairway Boulevard, Incline Village, Nevada.