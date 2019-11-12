IVGID to discuss golf carts, tennis center, bocce ball, beach house and summer wrap up

A golfer tee off on the 13th hole of the Championship Golf Course. IVGID trustees will hear a golf season recap Wednesday.

The Incline Village General Improvement District will address agenda items this week that were mostly pushed off at the last month’s meeting.

Issues for the Board of Trustees include deciding on the leasing of gas golf carts, an issue many community members have expressed concern about in prior meetings. Several people have said they’d rather the board focus on repairing the cart paths rather than getting new golf carts.

The board will also address the tennis center renovation and finding a location for bocce ball courts.

While the search for a new finance director is ongoing, the board is moving forward, deciding on spending for these projects.

Some new items have been included on the agenda.

Interim District General Manager Indra Winquest will present a beach wrap up and Director of Golf/Community Services Darren Howard will give a wrap up report from the Mountain and Championship golf courses for the 2019 season.

The board will also discuss the possibility of a cost share funding agreement with the State of Nevada, Division of Environmental Protection.

The goal of this funding would be to study and reduce microplastic pollution in Lake Tahoe. It would require a $46,366 commitment from Tahoe Water Suppliers Association which is managed by IVGID, as well as, funding commitments from Nevada Division of Environmental Protection and UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

The board will also reconsider the Incline Beach House project, a new beachfront hospitality center that was considered and tabled in March 2017.

The project has been identified as a priority in the Incline Village Community Service Master Plan. The new building would replace an existing building. In the 2017 proposal, the project was estimated to cost about $2 million. The same proposal is being presented at the meeting but that estimation does not account for inflation.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Chateau, 955 Fairway Boulevard, Incline Village, Nev.