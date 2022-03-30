IVGID to discuss golf rate hikes in return to in-person meetings

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The general improvement district Board of Trustees will meet in person on Wednesday.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of IVGID Administrative Office at 893 Southwood Boulevard. The session will also be live streamed.

The board will continue discussions about improvement in Incline Village.

There is potential for a closed session between board members prior to the regular meeting from 5-5:45 p.m. to discuss a negotiating strategy pertaining to the Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3.

Reports to the board include a Treasurers’ Report from Trustee and Treasurer Michaela Tonking, which will see the payment of bills that exceed $10,000. A second report from Tonking will be verbal on the Nevada League of Cities.





District General Manager Indra Winquest will then report the long range calendar before Director of Finance Paul Navazio gives a report on bond issuance timelines.

There are seven items for possible action on the consent calendar, most of which pertain to public works and capital improvement projects.

Items include the approval of $72,000 with a 10% contingency to the water reservoir coatings and site improvements project, the approval of a main line extension and staff execution of an Nevada Department of Transportation permit for a property on State Route 28 for installation of a watermain and sewer service line, the approval of $34,750 to Ward-Young Architecture for amendments to the recreation center locker room remodel project, and $8,467, plus a 10% contingency of $850, for a total of $9,317 for the emergency construction contract for the reconstruction of Sewer Pump Station 13.

Other items on consent include the potential for staff to execute a Dell quote of $70,472.06 for the one-time purchase of six new Dell network devices and $10,000 for a third party to review the remaining privileged emails in the Mark E. Smith v. IVGID case.

There’s also potential for the board to approve change orders 3, 4, and 5 and make the final payments of the Mountain Golf Course Cart Path Replacement Phase I Project. If approved, the total change order amount would total $30,666.72, with a final payment of $182,267.34.

There are four general business items up for discussion at the meeting, starting with reviewing and possibly approving Sri-Strategies to follow up and advocate on behalf of IVGID to receive federal, state, and local funds eligible for district projects. If approved, Tri-Strategies would receive no more than $20,000 to complete this work.

There will also be discussion of the golf play pass rate structure and the daily green fees schedule for the Incline Village golf courses for the 2022 season, which would see changes to the rates based on overall increase in resident play.

The revised recommendation would see play rates for the 2022 season maintain an existing rate structure, with an increase rate charge for the all you can play golf passes by 10%, and all other passes by 5%.

There would also be an increase for the daily green fees charged to picture pass holders by 7%, non-picture pass holders by 5%, and guest fees to fit half-way between the two.

Finally, staff recommends that Hyatt rates for play at the Champion and Mountain courses increase by 5%.

Conversations about facility rate changes at the Chateau and Aspen Grove will also be heard, effective immediately for all future bookings is on the agenda, with hopes to approve changes that will appropriately position district banquet facilities within market price.

The final item will be a discussion of the 2022/23 fiscal year tentative budget and facility fee allocations, which the board will provide direction to staff on moving forward.

To livestream the meeting, visit livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

To see the entire agenda, visit yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .