IVGID to discuss limiting beach access, raising venue rates

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The general improvement district on Thursday will discuss limiting access to the beaches this summer, as well as, beach venue rates.

The board will discuss an emergency resolution to limit access to Incline Beach, Burnt Cedar Beach, Ski Beach and Hermit Beach in order to protect staff and guests from COVID-19.

The resolution, which would be in effect through the end of the year, will allow picture pass holders and recreation punch card holders to access the beaches but they will need to have their passes on them at all times. Similar to an emergency resolution passed last summer, occupancy limits at the beaches will be limited.

The board will also discuss increasing beach venue rates including adult daily beach guest access, kayak storage, paddleboard storage, daily boat launch fees and season pass watercraft launch fees.

For the daily beach guest access price, there were previously peak and nonpeak season prices. Staff recommends just charging one price, $15, throughout the whole year.

Kayak storage would increase from $250 to $275 and paddleboard storage would increase from $175 to $195. Finally, launch prices would increase from $20 to $22 for daily launches and from $160 to $195 for a season pass. The season pass price compares to $250 at Cave Rock and Sand Harbor, $150 for residents at Tahoe Vista and $265 for residents at Lake Forest.

The board will also consider converting one of the tennis courts into four pickleball courts. If the court was converted, it could be used for pickleball, which is growing in popularity in the community, while still remaining available for tennis programming.

The remodel of the upstairs lobby bathrooms at the recreation center is also on the agenda. The bathrooms are original to the building and have outlived their lifespan.

The district received four bids for the project. The lowest one came in at $159,000 from Avail Construction. The total project is projected to cost $222,556 which would cost about $52,000 than was originally budgeted.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. To watch the meeting, visit https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 . The number to use for public comment will be posted on IVGID’s website the day of the meeting.