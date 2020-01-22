IVGID, now with full board, to discuss Ordinance 7, Beach House on Wednesday

IVGID offices.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Wednesday marks Sara Schmitz’s first meeting in her new role as trustee of the Incline Village General Improvement District’s board and luckily for her, this meeting’s agenda looks like it might be more tame than more recent meetings.

One item up for discussion is review and possibly revise Ordinance 7, an ordinance that establishes rates, rules and regulations for recreation passes and recreation punch cards.

The idea to revise the ordinance was originally brought up in a March 2019 meeting. Discussion on the topic continued in April and May but then was tabled for several months.

Some of the conversation has been focused on punch card and guest access policies, removal of an outdated section and separating beach policy and regulations with other recreational policies and regulations.

With summer 2020 not too far away, the board will have to direct staff to move forward with recommendations in order to implement them in time for the season.

The board will also discuss and possibly select an alternative for the Incline Beach House. The beach house is listed in the master plan as a priority project. Possible plans were presented at the Nov. 13 meeting but board members gave direction to staff to not overbuild the project.

Priorities include enlarging the bathrooms, although portables can be rented in busy periods, enlarge the bar and focus on the outdoor spaces. The plan presented would cost a little over $4 million while IVGID’s plan would cost about $3 million.

Other items on the agenda include approving additional legal funds in the Mark E. Smith v. IVGID case, filing the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, changes to the popular report and a possible review of district internal controls.

Finally, the board will appoint new officers and choose audit committee members.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at The Chateau on 955 Fairway Boulevard.