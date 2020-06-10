IVGID to discuss partnership with NDOT on effluent pipeline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will discuss a possible partnership with Nevada Department of Transportation during its meeting Wednesday.
NDOT approached IVGID about a partnership on a drainage project on State Route 28 they will be working on. The partnership would allow IVGID to replace 1,000 feet of the effluent pipeline in 2021, a project that has been on the district’s radar for years.
The board will also vote on whether or not to award a $109,000 construction contract for a water reservoir safety and security improvement project.
During the meeting, the board will also vote on a contract for the tennis center renovation project.
Finally, the board will discuss the trustee handbook, an item that was pushed off several times last year and delayed while the board filled an empty seat. Now that the board is full, they will be tackling that item.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Public comment can be emailed to info@ivgid.org before 3:30 p.m. on Wed or by telephone during the meeting. The number will be made available during the meeting.
It can be watched at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104.
