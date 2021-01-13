IVGID to discuss possible utility rate increase

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees on Wednesday will reconsider the utility rate increase they deferred last year due to COVID-19.

The district’s 2020 Utility Rate Study recommended a utility rate increase of 5.5% which the board approved in Feb. 2020. However, a public hearing had to be held to finalize the increase which was scheduled for April, after stay-at-home orders were put in place because of the pandemic. For that reason, the board decided to defer the rate increase.

The adjusted budget for 2020/21 with the increase removed showed a difference of $708,000.

Now, the board must decide how to proceed with the utility rate for fiscal year 2021/22. Options include moving forward with 5.5% increase which would need to be approved after a public hearing. If approved, it would go into effect on April 19, 2021.

The board could also decide to defer again and wait for a new Utility Rate Study. If they went with that option, the study would be included in the new budget. Any increase as a result of the study would still need to be discussed by the board, a public hearing would be held and those changes would be implemented by July 1. However, in the agenda packet for Wednesday’ meeting, staff said they predict deferral of the increase would likely lead to a bigger increase down the road.

During the meeting, the board will also discuss committing funds for the priority capital improvement projects which the board determined during the Dec. 9 meeting.

Changes to the five-year CIP plan include $500,000 for a dog park, an additional $2 million for the Burnt Cedar Pool, $3.6 million for the Diamond Peak Parking Lot and Ski Way project, and $2 million for Mountain Golf Course cart path reconstruction.

The district has $14.5 million in unrestricted funds. Board policy requires 25% of operating expenses in the balance which gives the district $10.4 million to play with.

Staff estimates if the board moved forward with the Diamond Peak/Ski Way project, the community service fund will be depleted by June 30, 2022 and if they don’t move forward with that project they’ll have about $4.5 -$6.1 million to dedicate to other priority projects.

The board will vote on whether or not to commit those funds, as well as debt financing options for the Ski Way and Diamond Peak Parking reconstruction, Snowflake Lodge construction, and Incline Beach House renovation projects.

A $15,000 contract with Tri Strategies for legislative representation services for the 81st Legislative Session of the State of Nevada could also be approved on Wednesday. Tri-Strategies has represented the district at the legislature in the past and the district has been happy with the results.

It’s unclear what, if any, bills introduced during the session will impact the district.

The board will discuss approving a $74,175 contract with Raftelis for a utilities management review and asset assessment which includes evaluation of IVGID Public Works’ organizational structure and staffing, review of operational efficiency, and review of financial and capital investment. The hope is that the report from the review will help make the district more efficient thus saving money in the long run.

Finally, with this being Trustee Michaela Tonkings’ first meeting, the board will review the trustees’ code of conduct and elect board positions, including chairperson, currently held by Tim Callicrate, vice chairperson, held by Matthew Dent and treasurer, held by Sara Schmitz.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 13, and can be viewed at https://livestream.com/ivgid/events/9483424.