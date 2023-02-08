IVGID to discuss rate increases, Ordinance 7, new beach house

IVGID offices in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, with plans to tackle a stacked agenda that includes appointments to the Audit Committee, providing direction on water utility and sewer utility rate increases and a discussion about the Incline Beach House Project.

The meeting will be held at the IVGID Administration Building Boardroom located at 893 Southwood Blvd., and will be live-streamed as well.

Major items on the agenda that have been hot topics of conversation in the community include discussion of revisions to Ordinance 7 and the setting of a public hearing date for the revisions.

Additionally, the board could potentially adopt new public records policy, although staff are hoping for more feedback to bring a revised version of the policy at a future meeting. The question of whether or not the district will charge for paper public records request will be up for discussion as well.

The board will discuss and possibly approve the hiring of a consultant to design a new Incline beach house. The project was put on hold due to need for resources to be directed towards Burnt Cedar Pool along with COVID-19, but in 2022 was deemed to still be a top priority Capital Improvement Project.

There will be a vote to appoint two trustees to the Audit Committee, along with interviewing and possibly appointing one at-large member.

Discussion about water and sewer utility rates is also on the agenda, with the board potentially set to raise the water utility rate by 8% and the sewer utility rate by 13.2% for the average residential customer.

To view the entire agenda and watch the meeting via livestream, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agenda .